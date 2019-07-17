Snowmass History: Horns section plays at Anderson Ranch

One b/w photograph and negative of a Brass Quintet performing under a tent at a Young Artists Concert at Anderson Ranch, July 19, 1990. The quintet is made up of music students from the Aspen Music Festival and School. From left to right, instruments are trumpet, French horn, tuba, trombone and a second trumpet.

Margaret Durrance

The Aspen Music Festival and School offered free Young Artists Concerts on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. during the summer of 1990. Different groups would perform at various venues around the community including this Brass Quintet that performed under a tent at Anderson Ranch on July 19, 1990. Other venues included the Snowmass Club by the pool and on the mountain, making it a truly music in the mountains experience.