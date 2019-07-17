Snowmass History: Horns section plays at Anderson Ranch
The Aspen Music Festival and School offered free Young Artists Concerts on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. during the summer of 1990. Different groups would perform at various venues around the community including this Brass Quintet that performed under a tent at Anderson Ranch on July 19, 1990. Other venues included the Snowmass Club by the pool and on the mountain, making it a truly music in the mountains experience.
