Guest editorial: Tom Goode for Snowmass Mayor

2020 Snowmass Mayor candidate Tom Goode.

Tom Goode/courtesy photo

As one of the two mayoral candidates in Snowmass Village, I welcome this opportunity to explain my background and the reason I have decided to run for mayor after serving over five years on Town Council, many years as a member and then-chairman of the Snowmass Planning Commission, and over 33 years as a member of the Snowmass Board of Appeals; all in addition to my experience operating a valley-wide local business for over 35 years.

I first came to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1973 to experience skiing in the Colorado Rockies. At the time, I was a high school teacher and assistant football coach. Soon thereafter, like so many others who develop a love affair with our unique lifestyle, I decided to take a break from teaching and explore opportunities here in Aspen/Snowmass and never looked back. I rented my first apartment in Snowmass Village (a bit deserted at the time for a single guy) and I quickly learned to ski at a level that qualified me to become a skiing instructor for Aspen Skiing Co. Having played football in high school and college, I volunteered to assist Aspen High School coaches Pete DeGregorio and Willard Clapper, and eventually became the head coach at Basalt High School during the early ’90s. I was then asked to regenerate the Aspen High School football program that had become dormant and served as the head coach at AHS for seven years. I then handed the vibrant football program to one of my assistants and started to officiate for the whole state, becoming the area CHSSA director for several years.

I also raised two children and am happily married to my very supportive wife Judy, which is a hard job in its own right. All along I grew my plumbing and heating business and am grateful for all of our customers who allowed me to be of service. I currently serve on the Aspen CORE board and have been associated with several other boards in the valley from equestrian to a medical internist sounding board.

We’ve handled many important issues in my various positions in town government. I am by nature a team player. I thought it would be helpful to again offer my time, my experience and my maturity to fill the office of mayor that will be vacant now that current Mayor Markey Butler is term limited. My goal is to continue to devote time and energy so we can retain the lifestyle that has attracted us all and can celebrate Snowmass as a truly unique and wonderful place to live, work and recreate.

In exercising your valuable right to vote in this important upcoming election, please consider me to be the next mayor of Snowmass Village.

Thank you,

Thomas S. Goode

Editor’s Note: The Snowmass Sun offered each Snowmass Mayor and Town Council candidate the opportunity to write a 600-word guest editorial piece before the Nov. 3 election.