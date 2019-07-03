Fourth of July Snowmass style: Thursday night concert coincides with holiday

This year's July 4th Community Celebration moves from Base Village to Fanny Hill to coincide with the free Thursday Night Concert featuring Here Come The Mummies.

Snowmass Tourism/courtesy photo

Snowmass Village has a long tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July in style, but this year’s festivities have the added boost of a Thursday night concert.

“We’ve held a great Fourth of July celebration for the past few years, but this one is going to the best yet,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. “We’re super excited that the Fourth falls on a Thursday and coincides with our regular Thursday concert. And this week’s band is really cool.”

Indeed, Here Come The Mummies — a funk/rock band out of Nashville that’s best known for its live performances and anonymous band members (there are rumored to be several Grammy winners among them, but who can tell because they keep it all “under wraps”) — will ratchet up the fun factor on the music side of things. But Abello said there will be a whole lot more happening that evening on Fanny Hill.

“We’re really pulling out all the stops,” she said. “We want this to be a true community celebration, with something for everyone.”

Among the free happenings are patriotic giveaways, kids’ games, sweet treats such as pie and strawberry shortcake, Snomwass S’mores, a Bitsy Photo Booth, glow-in-the-dark goodies and more.

Unfortunately, the traditional Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled.

“We are disappointed there will be no fireworks, but we are following the county’s lead on banning them,” Abello said. “We all remember what happened last year, when we almost lost a huge portion of our valley, so we can respect the decision.

“But there still plenty of fun and games to be had, so I say come on up here.”