Snowmass History: Fishing trip to Snowmass Lake, 1952

One 5" x 7" b/w negative of a large group of people on Buckskin Pass while on on a trail ride through the Elk Mountains, circa 1950. They are in a meadow above timberline with Snowmass and Capital Peaks in the background.

Schutte

“At the crack of dawn today, a little party of fisherman loaded into a car and headed for Maroon Lake” described an The Aspen Times article from Aug. 7, 1952.

The article went on to describe a trip to the picturesque Snowmass Lake: “There they packed supplies on extra horses and mounted sure-footed ponies for the 13-mile ride over Buckskin Pass to Snowmass Lake. A couple of miles past Maroon Lake they reached timberline, and the rest of the ride was along a top-of-the-world road, with simply breath-taking views in every direction. When the party reached big, beautiful Snowmass Lake, the horsemen dismounted and set up camp for a three-day stay. Chances are, they found other campers there, too, for a jaunt to Snowmass Lake is one of the best-loved pack or hiking trips in the area.”

An alternate way to get there was described as driving to Snowmass Falls Ranch (via Old Snowmass Road) and then hiking or riding horseback 9 to 10 miles to the lake- arranged by Mr. Benton at the ranch.