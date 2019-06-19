East meets West in Snowmass for Mini Meet Car Show

Snowman Village plays host to many festivals over the summer months, but when dozens of “Minis” drive in to town next week it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“This is the only year that an East Meets West Mini Meet will be held in Snowmass Village,” said Robert Montoya, a member of Minis of the Rockies and organizer of the local event. “Minis of the Rockies previously hosted an East Meets West Mini Meet in 1999 in Colorado Springs.”

But the Mini Meet isn’t just an ordinary car show.

“The Mini is a cute car that everyone seems to love,” Montoya said. “It’s a British icon that is one of the most influential cars of the 20th century.”

Indeed, Minis of the Rockies member Peter Kyte’s entire life has long been influenced by the Mini.

“It’s simple — it was my first car,” the British native said. “And then when I immigrated to the states and saw one in Seattle, I had to buy one. And then another and another.”

By way of background, Minis were introduced in August 1959 as the Austin Seven and Morris Mini-Minor by the British Motor Corp., so this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Mini. According to Montoya, the same basic body style was used for 41 years until the end of production in October 2000; BMW recently introduced a new Mini.

“All cars are fun, but the Mini car has its own spirit,” Kyte said. “Minis are simple, but they’re built to go fast around corners — and that’s fun.”

During the East Meets West Mini Meet, spectators can expect to see 80-plus Minis cruising around town, up Independence Pass and toward the Maroon Bells. Then, on Tuesday, the Mini enthusiasts — who are coming to Colorado from places as far-flung as Victoria, British Colombia, Florida and elsewhere — will stage their cars at Town Park Station for spectators to enjoy.

“We are delighted to have Mini Meet in Snowmass,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. “Snowmass is the perfect place for car enthusiasts and car clubs like Mini because we have such easy access to spectacular drives and gorgeous scenery. Not to mention, they are only a quick drive away from all the activities and events Snowmass has to offer.”

Montoya agreed.

“Snowmass Village and the surrounding region offered everything we were looking for as far as a venue for us,” Montoya said. “A central location, great mountain views, and all of the amenities a resort can offer.”