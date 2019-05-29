Dogs or no dogs? Snowmass survey seeks comment on new Hawk Ridge trail access

This map shows the new Hawk Ridge Trail (yellow) that would go around the Mountain View housing complex and connect the Rim Trail (purple) to the Mountain View Trail (red).

Town of Snowmass Village

Snowmass Village officials are looking for input on the new Hawk Ridge trail and if it should allow dogs. The new trail is being built behind the Mountain View neighborhood and will make a connection between the South Rim and Mountain View trails.

Residents of the nearby neighborhood are currently not allowed to have dogs, but the two connecting trails already allow dogs (on leash only.) This is an advisory questionnaire and has just a few short questions.

Responses will be kept anonymous, butthe results and comments will be made public. It can be found at snowmassrecreation.com and all responses must be received by June 23.