Crowd ‘Nevillized’ at JAS Labor Day Festival, 1997

One color slide of the Neville Brothers performing at the Janus Jazz Aspen at Snowmass Labor Day Festival, September 1997.

Courtesy photo/Aspen Historical Society/The Aspen Times

“Labor Day Festival will be long remembered,” claimed The Aspen Times on Sept. 2, 1997. “For the very most part, Jazz Aspen’s Labor Day Festival, which concluded four days of music and celebration last night, was the very best of shows. … Monday’s music topped off an exceptional four days with the strongest note, capped off by a tremendous set by Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers. Mixing the band’s wide array of Reggae styles with a handful of songs from their dad, Bob — ‘Stir It Up,’ ‘Lively Up Yourself,’ ‘Could You Be Loved?’ — Ziggy and his brother and sisters showed that the Marley name continues to carry some serious weight in reggae music.

The Neville Brothers started off slow, but brother Cyril Neville warned the crowd that they would get ‘Nevillized.’ And they did, as the band closed its set with potent renditions of ‘Amazing Grace’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changing.’”