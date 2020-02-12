Briefs: Rotary Club of Snowmass awards $42,000 to 18 local organizations

Women pose with their wine glasses for a photo during the 17th annual Snowmass Wine Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

rotary club awards grants to 18 local organizations

This year, the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village awarded grants to 18 Roaring Fork Valley organizations. In total, the Rotary donated $42,000 to a variety of local nonprofits including Aspen Youth Center, Bridging Bionics, The Buddy Program, Challenge Aspen and more.

Funds for the grants were raised at the Rotary’s annual fundraiser, the Snowmass Wine Festival that is held every September. The event in 2019 set a fundraising record thanks to donors and volunteers, allowing the club to grow overall support for local organizations, college scholarships and international programs to $125,000.

Many of the grants will go toward assisting and supporting the wide-range of benefits that local nonprofits provide for the valley. From youth programming and mentorship to environmental education and mental health support, the grants wish to aid the Roaring Fork Valley’s multi-faceted community.

“Our Rotary Club is greatly appreciative of the enormous support we receive from our community for our annual Wine Festival that enables us to give these grants to so many important nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Tom Fridstein, president of the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village.

The Snowmass Wine Festival fundraiser will return to Snowmass Sept. 11 to 12.For more information about meetings and/or membership, see the Rotary’s website at portal.clubrunner.ca/3290, or contact president Tom Fridstein at tfridstein@sedgco.com.

2019 Rotary Club of Snowmass Village community grant recipients

Ascendigo Autism Services

Aspen Hope Center (Our Hope Center)

Aspen Strong

Aspen Youth Center

Bridging Bionics

Buddy Program

Challenge Aspen

Christmas Wish

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

Junior Achievement

Music Therapy of the Rockies

Response

Roaring Fork Conservancy

Snowmass Chapel

Western Slope Veterans Coalition

WindWalkers EAL and Therapy Center

YouthEntity

YouthZone