Snowmass Town Briefs: Name these skiers for a chance to win $50; Snowmass food distribution; blood drive

Name these skiers for a chance to win $50

An anonymous Aspen-Snowmass local is offering $50 to the first person who can name all three skiers in this photo, which was taken above the Big Burn during the 1970-71 winter season. Two of the men in the photo were mountain planners and one was an Aspen Mountain ski patrolman at the time.

If you think you know who these three skiers are, please email your answers (including specifically who you think is who in the photo) to mvincent@aspentimes.com. The first person to get all three names correct will be the $50 winner!

Last food distribution Friday; drive for Aspen and Snowmass relocates

The last free food distribution at Snowmass Town Park for village residents is Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The bi-monthly distribution, which is headed by Aspen Family Connections, started May 1. After this Friday, free food will still be available to Aspen and Snowmass residents in need for pick-up at the Buttermilk Ski Area parking lot Wednesdays, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and to learn more about delivery options, contact Aspen Family Connections at 970-205-7025 or at afc@aspenk12.net.

Blood drive in Snowmass next week

On July 29, the Snowmass Blood Drive will take place at Alpine Bank. Due to the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing concerns, interested blood donors must make an appointment online to take part in the annual mobile blood drive, which is put on by St. Mary’s Blood Center at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction. The Snowmass drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29. To make a donation appointment, visit donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/8392.