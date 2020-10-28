Briefs: Education mill levy renewal on the ballot for Snowmass voters

Education mill levy renewal on the ballot

On top of selecting a new mayor and deciding who will fill the two open Town Council seats on this year’s local ballot, Snowmass Village voters also are being asked to decide whether the town’s education property tax mill levy supporting the Aspen School District should be renewed.

The levy, which was put in place in 2016 and provides $510,000 to ASD annually, is set to sunset at the end of 2022, leading to the district’s request to extend the levy already in place through 2026 with the last collection year being 2027, as previously reported.

Snowmass Town Council approved the renewal request for this year’s ballot Aug. 19. The request appears as “Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Issue 2A.”

City of Aspen residents are being asked to renew their similar education tax that supports ASD, and all Aspen and Snowmass voters are being asked to vote for or against a $94 million bond proposal from ASD that would help build new teacher housing and make other capital improvements.

The 2020 general and local elections in Pitkin County will take place Tuesday. Drop-off locations for ballots include outside of Snowmass Town Hall, in front of the Pitkin County Administration Building, and outside of Basalt Town Hall, Caudill said. Early voting also is available at the Aspen Jewish Community Center from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During early voting at the center, Pitkin residents can vote in-person, drop off their mail ballots, pick up a mail ballot, update voter registration and register to vote.

County residents also will be able to vote in-person Nov. 3 at Snowmass Town Hall, the Aspen Jewish Community Center and the Basalt Library, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on this year’s elections, visit pitkinvotes.com.