Aspen Chapel to honor Father Thomas Keating

Father Thomas Keating, left, founder of St. Benedict's Monastery in Old Snowmass, with His Holiness the Dalai Lama at a 2012 event in Boston.

Courtesy file photo

The legacy of Father Thomas Keating, former abbot and brother at the Snowmass Benedictine Monastery, will be honored and celebrated this weekend by some of the foremost meditation practitioners in the country.

Leaders and teachers from different sacred traditions will gather at the Aspen Chapel, along with members of the public, to celebrate the life of Fr. Keating and to consider the implications of his InterSpiritual legacy.

They will be joined by Cynthia Bourgeault, Ed Bastian, Swami Atmarupananda, Rami Shapiro, Kabir and Camille Helminski and others to engage with the work Fr. Keating spearheaded and to consider how to take his work forward.

Panel discussions Saturday and Sunday will center around questions such as “What is Oneness?” and “The Nature and the implications of the death of a Spiritual Master” among other topics.

The weekend will involve periods of meditation and chanting from different traditions, a Sufi dance called a “Zikr” and a visit from the Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery, currently visiting Aspen.

The event is from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. There is a suggested donation of $25.

Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, go to http://www.aspenchapel.org.