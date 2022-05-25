Aspen Camp says thanks

18 students, seven teachers, and 10 local volunteers joined the four-day pilot program for the job skills training camp at the Aspen Camp for the deaf and hard of hearing in Old Snowmass on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The students were 17 years old to 21 years old and attending transition programs as they enter adulthood. The students came from three different schools for the deaf in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah and came to learn gain skills as they leave high school. The group worked on projects such as rebuilding the stage and seating outside, painting the main lodge, clearing fallen trees, installing the new entrance sign, and pruning trails. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would like to thank the following local people and organizations for the help and financial support that made our May 2-5 first ever pilot “Job Skills Training Camp” a huge success. We greatly appreciate five members of the Roaring Fork Leadership’s 2021-2022 Cohort, all of the donors in connection with the Roaring Fork Leadership’s efforts, Aspen Rotary, Aaron Aeschliman, Karl and Amy Hampton of the Foundation for the Advancement of Vocational Education, Herrera Painters, Aspen Rent-All, Builders’ First Source, Sherwin Williams, Cesar Macias, Phillip Kauti, Curtis Jones, and Robyn Joiner. Additional out-of-towners Christina Kratky, Billy Allen and Greg Bland also contributed. We are so grateful!

Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing