Anderson Ranch’s annual Art Auction brings the community to Snowmass Village

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has long been ground zero for creative pursuits in the village, but when the nonprofit opens the doors for its annual Art Auction and Community Picnic on Saturday, things will really come alive.

“This is by far the biggest community event of our year,” said Hailey Walsh, special events director for Anderson Ranch. “We will see about 700 people from across the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as visitors, on our campus for a whole day of festive, celebratory fun.”

Now it its 39th year, this annual event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., showcases all the Ranch has to offer — and a lot more, according to Walsh.

“It’s all about community and getting people to feel like they are part of the Ranch community,” she said. “The day’s events allow everyone to interact and engage with art in an accessible environment, which is very much tied to our mission.”

Take, for instance, the live and silent auctions, where some 200 pieces of art by artists ranging from locals to Ranch faculty to those famous on a national scale will be auctioned. Plus, a professional auctioneer from Christie’s will oversee the live auction, which features seven lots and plenty of excitement.

“The live auction is a cornerstone of the day … it’s faced-paced and high energy,” Walsh said. “It’s really very exciting and it offers people a chance to bid on works by big name artists they might be familiar with, or learn more about these artists.”

Also on tap for the day are standard happenings such as live music, children’s art activities, the picnic and more. And, this year, Walsh said the Ranch is planning some new twists.

“We’ve added a few new, really fun elements to the Art Auction and Community Picnic,” she said. “I think people are going to enjoy joining in these activities, which are also part of our mission of making art accessible to the community.”

Among the new offerings will be square dancing led by a professional caller from Grand Junction and the Rosybelle Mobile Maker bus with screen printing on site.

“It is just a great day to celebrate the Ranch, the community and how art can bring us all together,” Walsh said.