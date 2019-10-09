 A ‘jolly old-fashioned’ country dance at Brush Creek schoolhouse, 1904 | AspenTimes.com

A ‘jolly old-fashioned’ country dance at Brush Creek schoolhouse, 1904

Snowmass | October 9, 2019

The Aspen Historical Society
One 2.25 inch negative and photograph of the Brush Creek (Little Red) School.
Loey Ringquist | Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

“A large crowd of young people, some in a big wagon, some on horseback, went to the Brush Creek schoolhouse last evening and enjoyed a night of fun,” recounted the Aspen Democrat Times on Oct. 2, 1904. “The event being a jolly old-fashioned country dance. At midnight a supper was served and the fun continued until early morning, everybody having the time of their lives.”

