A ‘jolly old-fashioned’ country dance at Brush Creek schoolhouse, 1904
The Aspen Historical Society
“A large crowd of young people, some in a big wagon, some on horseback, went to the Brush Creek schoolhouse last evening and enjoyed a night of fun,” recounted the Aspen Democrat Times on Oct. 2, 1904. “The event being a jolly old-fashioned country dance. At midnight a supper was served and the fun continued until early morning, everybody having the time of their lives.”
