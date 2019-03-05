Winter storm warning for Aspen area starts Wednesday; 10 to 20 inches expected above 8,000 feet

Another big snowstorm is expected to hit Aspen and the central and northern Colorado mountains starting Wednesday and lasting into Thursday, the National Weather Service said in a winter storm warning.

The warning begins early Wednesday and extends until 6 p.m. Thursday with snow totals up to 16 inches above 8,000 feet.

"Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow expected … with 8 to 16 inches above 8,000 feet. Up to 20 inches possible on higher west-facing slopes," according to the warning issued Tuesday afternoon. "Winds gusting as high as 40 mph."

Snow totals below 8,000 feet are between 4 and 7 inches, the NWS said.

“Another easterly propagating Pacific storm will move through the area potentially bringing another round of heavy snow to the mountains,” according to the NWS outlook. “Mild temperatures are expected to limit heavy snow to mountain areas above 8,000 feet with rain, or a mix of rain and snow. This system may bring as much as another 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts to the northern and central Colorado mountains.”

The round of snow comes after nearly 3 feet of snow fell over this past weekend around Aspen and Snowmass.

The NWS forecast calls for another Pacific storm to move through the area Friday and Saturday "with significant snowfall accumulations possible."

High temperatures in Aspen the rest of the week are forecast in the low-40s, then drop to the 30s over the weekend.