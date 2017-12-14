Women’s downhill training canceled; super-G move to Saturday
December 14, 2017
VAL D'ISERE, France — A Women's World Cup downhill training run in the French Alpine resort of Val d'Isere was canceled due to strong winds on Thursday.
Organizers say the downhill has been provisionally switched from Saturday to Sunday.
The super-G scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Saturday.
Another downhill training run was scheduled for Friday on the Oreiller-Killy course.
