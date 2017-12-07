In CNN interview, Lindsey Vonn talks about representing US, and not Donald Trump, at Olympics

Vail's Lindsey Vonn, in an interview with CNN's Christina Macfarlane in St. Moritz, Switzerland, didn't shy away from questions about what it means to represent the U.S. on the Olympics stage and whether she would accept an invitation to the White House from President Trump.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told Macfarlane in response to a question about how she'll feel competing in an Olympic Games with President Trump in office.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," Vonn continued. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

"Would you accept an invitation to the White House if you were to win Olympic gold in Pyeongchang?" Macfarlane then asked her.

"Absolutely not," Vonn replied. "No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited, so no, I won't go."

Watch the interview here