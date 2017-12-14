Dew Tour Day 1: Red Gerard highlights bevy of American qualifiers

With his eyes on qualifying for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in two months, snowboarder Red Gerard of Silverthorne showed out on Wednesday, finishing in second on the slopestyle course ahead of Saturday morning's snowboard slopestyle finals.

Gerard was one of a dozen snowboarders to make the cut for Saturday's final from an original group of 27, as Stale Sandbech of Norway easily took first heading into the weekend. Sandbech finished nearly 10 points ahead of any other rider, with a 90.33. Gerard took second with an 80.66 while Sandbech's countryman Mons Roisland tallied a 78.33 for third.

Just three days ago, Roisland won the U.S. Grand Prix Big Air event at Copper Mountain Resort, besting another snowboarder from Silverthorne, Chris Corning, who took second place at the Grand Prix despite a sudden hip injury. On Wednesday, Corning gutted through the pain once again to tally a 71.00 in the slopestyle qualifier, good enough for 10th place and a spot in Saturday's final.

Americans Brock Crouch (76.66), Judd Henkes (74.33) and Nicholas Baden (70.66) also qualified for Saturday. Like the Big Air Grand Prix at Copper last week, the Dew Tour slopestyle final is a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event, as are the rest of the men's and women's halfpipe and slopestyle snowboarding and skiing competitions taking place at this week's Dew Tour.

Men's ski superpipe

Just five days after he won the U.S. Grand Prix ski halfpipe championship at Copper Mountain Resort, reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist David Wise ended Wednesday's qualification stage just as he concluded at Copper: in first place.

Wise's 93.33 led a dominant American performance on the halfpipe on Wednesday, as five other Americans followed up the favorite. Alexander Ferreira qualified in second (89.66), Aspen's Torin Yater-Wallace in third (88.33), Birk Irving in fourth (87.33), Gus Kensworthy in fifth (85.33) and Aaron Blunck in sixth place (84.00).

The United States' Kyle Smaine (10th place, 82.33) and Taylor Seaton of Avon (12th place, 81.33) also qualified for Friday's final.

Ladies snowboard slopestyle

American Jamie Anderson heads into Saturday's final with Wednesday's impressive high score of a 90.00, well ahead of second place finisher Spencer O'Brien of Canada (86.66).

Anderson's fellow American Hailey Langland took third place Wednesday with a score of 84.00. And three days after she took second place at the U.S. Grand Prix Big Air finals at Copper, American Julia Marino qualified for Saturday's final with a fifth place finish and score of 78.00.

Ladies ski superpipe

Cassie Sharpe of Canada was able to edge Marie Martinod of France, last week's U.S. Grand Prix ladies ski superpipe champion, during Wednesday's qualifier. Sharpe tallied an 88.33, exactly two points better than Martinod's mark of 86.33.

Three American women finished 3-6 on Wednesday, led by Brita Sigourney's 85.33, Devin Logan's 83.66 and Maddie Bowman's 81.00. Americans Annalisa Drew (seventh place, 78.33) and Carly Margulies (eighth place, 76.00) also qualified for Friday's final.

The men's ski superpipe finals will take place from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The women's ski superpipe finals will follow from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

The ladies snowboard slopestyle finals will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The men's snowboard slopestyle finals will follow from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Competition continues Thursday with snowboard men's and women's superpipe qualifiers and ski men's and women's slopestyle qualifiers taking place throughout the day at Breckenridge Ski Resort.