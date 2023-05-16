Zubrod: So impressed with teachers, staff

Letter to the editor

I was recently a chaperone on an outdoor ed trip with fourth graders from Aspen Elementary School at Highline State Park and was inspired and impressed by the dedication of our teachers and staff who basically worked 24/7 for three days to make it a success.

The day started at 7:30 a.m., packing coolers, tents, food, etc. The day ended at 8 p.m. with journal writing and then bedtime. They went above and beyond their scope as “teachers.” The genuine passion they have for our kiddos was amazing.

Lauren Micheli and Kerry McGonigle were the rock star teachers, and Corina Person drove the bus through the daunting Rim Rock Drive on the way to the Colorado National Monument, completing a seven-point U-turn to get the bus down!

I know there were others involved with different roles, but my experience with the class was inspiring for our local community, and I wanted to say thank you!

Matthew Zubrod





Aspen