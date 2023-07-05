Zornio: Why fireworks should be a relic of the past

The Colorado Sun

Happy birthday, America.

With the Fourth of July weekend behind us, millions across the U.S. played with fireworks. Unfortunately, lighting Roman candles and aerial cakes are not the shiny, sparkling glory they seem.

This is hardly the first time I’ve taken on the role of holiday Grinch. Last year, along with calling for a ban on firework displays, I pointed out the irony of how one city impacted by the Marshall fire went on to hold their annual fireworks celebration as a marker of returning to normal — as if business as usual hadn’t been exactly how they ended up a disaster zone to begin with.

This year, however, I thought I might approach the topic of fireworks more broadly, offering four specific reasons based on data as to why they should be a relic of the past.

First, fireworks are extremely dangerous. According to the National Fire Protection Association , an estimated 11,500 people sought emergency health care in the U.S. for firework-related injuries in 2021. Many of these injuries were in children.





