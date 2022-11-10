Zimet: Overrun by the affordable hoi polloi

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As some of you may recall, a few months ago, I proposed eliminating the deed restrictions.

Behold now the alternative: Real-estate development (but only of the “good kind” for affordable housing) jammed into every nook and cranny of our community, together with the immense Lumberyard banlieue to be constructed at the ABC regardless of cost.

I know a little bit about real-estate development, and I can guess the rest. To think that mass quantities of real-estate development will save our small town is, to be polite, insane.

The most powerful political force abroad in our community is resentment. We’re living in the age of envy. This is a natural byproduct of having Class A and Class B citizens, where some have and most have not.

Politicians derive their power by dividing the electorate. So, for them, this situation is a feature, not a bug. Our next mayor will undoubtedly be a strong “housing advocate.”





By contrast, the infrastructure issue that negatively impacts all guests and residents of the Roaring Fork Valley archipelago on a daily basis is Aspen’s traffic bottleneck, but good luck finding a transportation advocate on any ballot.

Be that as it may, as things now stand, Aspen may as well drop the pretense and only grant citizens living in affordable housing the right to vote. Our governing elite are increasingly selected not for intelligence or ability but for conformity and willingness to feed the affordable-housing industrial complex.

APCHA delenda est.

Millard Zimet

Aspen