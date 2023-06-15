Zimet: Housing belongs downtown

Letter to the editor

Tuesday’s Aspen City Council hearing regarding the Lumberyard showed that the community wants a very large and dense housing project that doesn’t make traffic worse and that can be constructed in a cost-effective manner.

That may sound like a tall order, but it might not be if we reconsider how the community uses the real property we already own.

For example, a very large and dense housing project could easily be built at the current site of the Rio Grande ball field.

Housing belongs downtown.

Millard Zimet





Aspen