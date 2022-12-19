Zimet: Has it backward

Elizabeth Milias is calling for the wrong audit. She wants to empower APCHA to gather data from citizens who own deed-restricted housing.

What’s needed is an audit of Burlingame 3. That project is behind schedule and over budget, and the community needs to know what happened before we commit to spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing the Lumberyard.

Perhaps more importantly, what’s required is a shift in mindset: The community needs to audit the affordable housing industrial complex, and under no circumstances can we allow the affordable housing industrial complex to audit the community. APCHA delenda est.

Millard Zimet

Aspen