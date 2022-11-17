Zimet: APCHA and the surveillance state

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Please don’t audit Aspen’s deed-restricted housing program. There are some rocks best not turned over, and it’s quite unlikely that Sheriff-elect Buglione is the only one who flaunted APCHA’s rules (source: Aspen Times, Oct. 31).

Frankly, I don’t care who lives in your housing unit because it’s your unit, not mine. You should be free to rent or sell your unit as you see fit. You do you.

Be that as it may, one must expect that, as APCHA grows and grows and grows, an audit is inevitable sooner rather than later. Likewise, one must expect that APCHA will soon make new rules to monitor the assets of those who occupy deed-restricted housing. Big Brother will be watching you for the rest of your life.

The more rules are enacted, the more people will bend and break them. If APCHA makes a rule, then ways will be found around it, and exceptions will be made to it. Rest assured that the rules will be zealously enforced without hint of favoritism by hearing officer Mick Ireland (who supported Mr. Buglione in the recent election).

The Stasi relied on neighbors to snitch on neighbors, and don’t for a moment think we’re immune to that insidious dynamic. The only way to stop the growing surveillance state — and the potential for uneven application of rules — is to release the deed restrictions. APCHA delenda est.





Millard Zimet

Aspen