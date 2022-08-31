Zale: Five bears had to die?

Really? Five bears had to be put down because, the truth is, the homeowner left the window open. How many times have people been told to close windows and doors?

And, why did they not try to relocate these bears? The cubs certainly had not been tagged, and the sow may not have been, either. They were deemed as non-aggressive.

We live in the forest; bears live in the forest. Part of living here is learning to co-exist with wildlife. The cost of those bears lives was much worse than the cost of a new screen and refrigerator.

Nina Zale

Aspen