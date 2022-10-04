Wynn: Zero for her district

Letter to the editor

We, meanwhile, have a congresswoman who is more content tweeting, owning the libs, filling her pockets and auditioning for Fox News. These are not qualities of a great representative.

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, has been in office all of seven minutes and has already passed a bill with bipartisan support. HR 8888 was written with all Americans in mind; it benefited the country.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, has yet to even have one of her little, poorly-written bills even make it out of committee. In two years, she has produced zero for the district; no earmarked funds. She does, however, take credit for the bills she voted against.

You can pass legislation if you write legislation that benefits all Americans and America. It’s not that difficult. I’m sick of having the most ineffective member of Congress using her position to push her extremist agenda. Fear-mongering, cherry-picked stats and buzzwords is all BoBo has — no actual factual support to back up her outlandish claims and Sharia law-like praise and view of Christian nationalism.

I’ll be voting for Adam Frisch this November. We are in dire need of representation that sees all of the district as their responsibility, not just those that voted for them. Further division, finger pointing and whining without offering a solution is not what CO3 needs. Come on CO3, let’s get rid of a D-minus and give Adam a chance.





Aidan Wynn

Aspen