Wynn: Come to the Goerne Cup

As we wind down the men’s lacrosse season in the valley, the Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club would like to thank all our local support. Sure Thing Burger in Willits, Zanes in Aspen and Willits, Home Team BBQ, Mezzaluna, Capital Creek Brewery and, of course, Mi Chola for always being the postgame meeting spot.

Local sports are getting harder and harder to find, so make sure you support them when you can.

If you want a chance to see some great lacrosse, this weekend the AMLC and the city of Aspen are hosting The Goerne Cup at Lower Moore and Iselin athletic fields. Eight teams are coming to this open tournament. Family and dog friendly venues.

Please email us with any questions aspenmenslacrosseclub@gmail.com . We would love to see some local love and support out there.

Aidan Wynn





Aspen