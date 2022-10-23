Wright: Would represent the common folk

Letter to the editor

I’m writing this letter in support of Michael Buglione, who is running as the Democratic candidate for Sheriff of Pitkin County. I’ve known him for more than 20 years, and I’ve always seen him as a hardworking and driven member of the community. His 17 years of experience in law enforcement is a testament to his dedication and commitment to serving Pitkin County.

He is a natural leader, the type of person who strives for success in any field regardless of adversity. This community needs a sheriff who will actively pursue new ideas and policy changes , as opposed to someone relying on past successes or legacies. Furthermore, we are in desperate need of a sheriff who truly represents the common folk of Aspen. Our community is built and maintained by the hardworking people of the lower and middle classes of society and not solely by the affluent higher class.

I can wholeheartedly say that Michael Buglione would be the true candidate “for the people” in that regard. He started his career from the ground up and sets an example that continual hard work and diligence will lead to more opportunities. We can all rest assured that the needs of Pitkin County will be put first with Michael Buglione as sheriff.

Keillor Wright

Aspen