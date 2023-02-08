Wright: Here’s the truth

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I have truly been amazed by our hunger for drama that we are willing to believe anything that is said or that is printed.

I find myself in a situation that I believe no matter what I say, it will be the wrong thing and, ultimately, will be judged harshly. I will be the first to say that I believe public servants, especially those in public safety, should be held to a higher standard. I am no exception. Against the advice of the DA and my current command to speak out, I want you to know the truth.

Many people have asked me over the last few months why I haven’t commented or given any type of statement through this process. It has been the culture and common standing that during investigations or the court process, the prosecution and potential witnesses refrain from statements or telling our story. The defense definitely has the upper hand in this arena and typically has a pretty long leash to say what they want. They can even make unsubstantiated claims and bend the truth in the public eye hoping for support.

I guess where I am most saddened is that this process has brought more hurt and inappropriate exposure to many victims. The news exposure and mudslinging is the very reason why victims are afraid to come forward.

This is the first time in my more than 22-year public safety career I have had the type of accusations made about me printed by our Aspen papers. I did not lie and have never lied in a court process or ever under oath. I have never lied about any case I’ve ever had in my career.





Did I leave the Basalt Police Department? Yes. Did it have anything to do with this case? No, I had an opportunity to grow more and advance my career with a larger agency.

My hope was to see an investigative reporter do their homework and see filed replies with the court that not a single officer or witness provided false testimony.

My hat goes off to the prosecution legal team for spending countless hours watching body camera footage to prove that no witness and no officer provided false information or “lied” while testifying.

This case is not about my previous department or me. It’s about the victims and the trauma they have experienced. This is about their time in court and their journey to healing.

We still have a long road to travel. My hope is that all readers will be objective. Be slow to judge, and be willing to seek out the truth. Be suspicious when you’re only presented with one side of the story.

I will continue to fight for those who cannot protect themselves. I will continue to love our community and give of myself.

Thomas Wright

Eagle County