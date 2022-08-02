Wit and wisdom for Pitkin County commissioners

The grandparents and great-grandparents of us American baby boomers would have known well the Cherokee-born American, Will Rogers (1879-1935), for his blockbuster silent movies, for his quick wit, for his Cherokee-inspired social commentary, and for his dozens of quips of wisdom, many of which which live with us today.

“When you realize you’re digging yourself into a hole, stop digging” is perhaps Will Rogers’ most famous quip. Among the next most famous ones might be: “If our friend, Mr. Stupid, got us into this mess, then why can’t he get us out?”

Will Rogers’ wisdom seems so real today, as we consider the bottomless pit we’re digging ourselves in with our socialist and misguided “affordable housing” psychopathy.

For a breath of fresh air, let’s turn to our common generation’s collective memory. Perhaps the most famous quip of my generation is Margaret Thatcher’s declaration in her opening speech to the British House of Parliament in 1979: “The problem with socialism is that, eventually, you run out of other people’s money.”

Let’s say thanks to our Pitkin Board of County Commissioners for remembering the wisdom of Will Rogers and Margaret Thatcher in saying no to Aspen’s similar ever quest for more and more money. Or else, just for the sake of satire, let’s let Aspen run ads across the country with the headline: “Forty acres and a mule! Come on everyone, live in Aspen, live in John Denver’s paradise, and couch your way into taxpayer-subsidized housing, and ease your way into easy living until your dying day,” and then see what our police and sheriffs and all the rest of us have to deal with in that aftermath.





Seriously, our Pitkin Board of County Commissioners must oppose the unfunded monstrosity of Aspen’s proposed Lumberyard development.

Instead, let’s push Aspen to sell the property and put the extravagant proceeds towards the anticipated cost of our inevitable and necessary new bridge over Castle Creek.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village