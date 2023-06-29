Winnerman: Great four days of jazz music

Letter to the editor

Jim Horowitz and his staff at JAS just brought another four days of great music to several venues in Aspen. This 30+ years of their dedication bringing joyous sounds to the community is felt by all involved — from the staff to the volunteers, to those “hanging outside” to the patrons.

And guess what? All the entertainers expressed genuine gratitude being invited to perform in our glorious town.

I do not know how you all put all these venues together, but please accept my thanks and immense gratitude.

Thank you, too, Jim Horowitz, for your heartfelt letter about Jim Crown.

We are extremely lucky locals.





Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen