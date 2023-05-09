Winnerman: Delicious option for the Armory

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

You wrote a very interesting article the other day about the city leaders talking about possibly not renewing a very long time local tenant in favor of a potential “reasonably priced” place for locals to eat — in the Wheeler.

Please review the many requests for the former City Hall, now known as the Armory, to be re-purposed into a food court. That is the best possible way for locals and visitors alike to enjoy lower-cost food and drink from our favorite local establishments.

Of course, to actually make it work financially, how about a master lease to an already successful entity who has done this — not the government? Isn’t that called a public-private partnership?

Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen