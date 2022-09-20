Winnerman: City government ruining our town
Our “leaders” never stop trying to build more and more government subsidized housing.
Should they take care of the alleged more than 3,100 existing?
Why did they not purchase the 350 existing units at Centennial? Now, will those become the despised tear down into “free market” when they could have preserved those for our necessary workforce?
How about the $8 million in building defects at Burlingame that they refuse to deal with, or Phase 3 Burlingame that the city cannot figure out how to finish for occupancy?
This same group of “leaders” have hired a nonlocal architect firm for $2 million to design 450 new employee units at the Airport Business Center, adding to our traffic and environmental negatives.
These people have no clue how to build — much less maintain — the existing stock. It is time to remove and replace this mayor and city council ruining our town.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen
