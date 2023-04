Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Andrew Scott hit the nail on the head with his letter in The Aspen Times this week. Just what was the city and City Council thinking?

We had that same problem in the middle 1960s. It didn’t take long for the chief to move on. Soon after that, the redneck hippie haters were begging for help at their businesses. And those hippies became Aspen businessmen.

We have a new chapter in the Aspen book now. Don’t close it before you read on.

Jim Wingers

Aspen