Will: Make open space tax permanent

Letter to the editor

I have been involved in land-conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 23 years. During that time, I helped negotiate the deals that conserved places like Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park, and the James H. Smith North Star Preserve.

I can honestly say that these places would not have been saved without funding from Aspen’s half-penny, open-space sales tax.

There are many other cherished places in our upper valley landscape that remain unprotected. Our ability to conserve these will be significantly diminished without the continuing support of Aspen’s open space funding. Please vote yes on Aspen question 2B!

Dale Will

Carbondale