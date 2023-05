For lifetimes, we are all warriors here — so many battles to be fought if you are on this Earth — Karma Bhoomi, the land of karma.

Fight with honor and the principles of war. At least do that — then and only then does the art of war exist. We are all in this one together, like it or not.

Play how you play and keep moving through this karmic dance through consciousness. We honor all warriors on this sacred day.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Previous owner, Smuggler Mountain