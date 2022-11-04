Wilkinson: Vote carefully on open-space tax

Letter to the editor

In the times we are in sometimes, it is hard to find and know the truth. It takes effort to not only look inside ourselves but to see ourselves in others — and them in us.

Some of you will be aware of what happened to our family over the many, many years until now that made our land into open space. We are in a time in our world where we need to be very aware of what is the true story behind what we are told or read.

Please watch the Smuggler Swindle on youtube and stay aware of the truth of Aspen’s recent history. Be vigilant and research for the truth of what is going on in our world. Vote carefully.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Aspen