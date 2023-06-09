Wilkinson: Thinking about gifts

Letter to the editor

Giving to one’s community is so important and the right thing to do.

Giving to those who are within your community is also important and right.

Being forced to “give” your land and then for those who forced it to take credit for “their” gift to the community is what?

Being pressured and forced to give in order to survive has nothing to do with giving.

What foundation do these kinds of action build? A foundation built through unjust and unkind actions always fails.





It’s good to study Gandhi and the writings of so many great ones during the times we are in.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers and for a time they seem to be invincible but in the end they always fall. Think of it, always.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Tulasi Wilkinson

Previous owner of Smuggler Mountain Open Space