Wilkinson: So here we all are

Letter to the editor

One of the great truths is that we all see the world as we see it. So … wow … that is a lot of different views and experiences of this world. Just seeing how different countries define and experience life is one way we as humans in order to exist must be tolerant of others.

Tolerant — showing willingness to allow the existence of opinions or behavior that one does not necessarily agree with.

So simple. Why do we complicate this? Is it because we fear not having enough to survive? Are we so insecure within ourselves that we have to have others who approve our views?

It has been said that it is best to not even value our own opinions so much. Opinions rarely have anything to do with the complete truth. We must go beyond the mind in our acceptance and tolerance of all of us — who being born into this world — have equal rights and personal sovereignty.

The great challenge of our time is to try and be kind and fair in what is obviously a world with, simply put, so many people.





Things will not get easier. We are in for a rough ride. We will be tested in ways that we cannot imagine.

This world has dissolved to sand at least six times. This world is here to serve mankind to do his best. We all have our purpose here. We are like rocks tumbling until the arrogant ego is chipped off of us and we move more smoothly with each other.

Which may happen in this life or not.

The great Dave Matthews describes so beautifully in so many of his lyrics the challenges of our world — “Lying in the hands of God” being just one of his many brilliant gifts to us all.

So here we all are. We must contemplate and act wisely. This is not a time for being impulsive, reckless, or arrogant.

Truth is not owned by any religion, political party, or any individual no matter what our opinions are.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Previous owner of Smuggler Mountain Open Space