Wilkinson: Resolve to do better

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

New Year resolutions. Having discrimination.

Most every resolution can happen by working on our terrible habit of hypocrisy.

Hypocrisy — the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform; pretense.

So, if we believe or, indeed, witness that our world and all of us are in big trouble and we continue the behavior that keeps making things worse, we must ask ourselves: Why?

1. Why do I keep buying certain products that put money into super-wealthy hands?





2. Why do I idle my car just to warm it up when I am adding to noise and bad air quality?

3. Why am I still using toxic, ridiculously-smelling laundry products that harm me and the air around me?

4. Why am I only giving to foundations for tax reasons instead of being a personal benefactor to the right person, for the right purpose, at the right time?

5. Why do I have more than I need?

6. Why do I think of the great laws of proper behavior but do not follow them?

7. Why am I so arrogantly unkind?

8. Why is it so hard for me to just be silent in this noisy world?

9. What gives me the right to take more than my fair share of anything?

10. When I am on my phone endlessly, why am I not searching for the truth instead of wasting my life? Why am I wasting my life instead of finding out who I truly am?

11. In 2023, perhaps our resolution could be to begin to know ourselves and behave better.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Silt