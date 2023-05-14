Wilkinson: I understand defamation

In light of the E. Jean Carroll defamation case against Trump, I hope we can understand

that some of us that are similar to E. Jean are strong by nature and always say we are fine

even when we have been severely abused and have suffered from severe trauma.

We carry a deep sadness that we stuff away and just do our best to carry on. Abuse comes in many forms in this world. Defamation is a serious form of abuse. Especially when carried out by those in power.

My family was publicly defamed in this town and it is well known. It was a very serious abuse and was coupled with the abuse of power by many. We were defamed to make it easier to force us to sell our land so it could be acquired as open space.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Previous owner of Smuggler Mountain