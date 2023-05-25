Wilkinson: Abode of gods

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

People coming from all over the world are Aspen’s saving grace. There use to be a joke in town that the last one to arrive would lock the gate. So it is with so many people and so little kindness, civility, and fair mindedness. And so it has proven to be true. Statements made to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners April 10 and Dec.18, 2019.

Personally, I see a lot of light and goodness coming to town. Like the rivers with high water being cleared of debris.

To all of you beautiful people in your youth, I came when I was 18. You can go deep within yourself in these sacred mountains. Time is the Lord of all — it will take you before you know it, so respect your time here. For precious gods live here. Mountains are the abodes of gods. Their grace is unlimited and forever free.

Tulasi Wilkinson

Previous owner, Smuggler Mountain