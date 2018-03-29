Who should decide the fate of the Pan and Fork?

The Pan and Fork resolution is finally ready to be decided no matter who is elected. The question for voters to decide is if that decision will be entrusted a former world banker and big development enthusiast like Bill Infante who has been a Basalt resident and registered voter since 2015 (a little more than two years), or with long time local council members that have proven they represent the public like Gary Tennnbaum and Bernie Grauer have? I am convinced Bill is really a big city man that some members of the developer consortium asked to run to represent their special development interests. Bill said in his letter that he wants to preserve as park only "a small corner of the RFCDC parcel to allow views." The development consortium members seem to have his full ear and more.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt