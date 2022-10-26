Whitsitt: Cause rather than party

Letter to the editor

Although I’ve been a Democrat ever since I could spell it, I am here to tell you that Perry Will is my candidate for Colorado House District 57. I’ve known him and worked with him since I was mayor in Basalt, and he has proven to be a listener, a man of his word, respectful, and extremely knowledgeable about everything Western Slope and Colorado.

This includes in-depth knowledge about water and public lands, which are near and dear to western Colorado. He also is the only Republican I know who crosses the aisle and votes with Dems on issues that are tremendously important to Colorado. He supports affordable housing and was the only Republican to vote with Dems for revolving loans for affordable housing. He us unafraid to cross the aisle. It’s super challenging to find a legislator with this courage to go to bat for the cause rather than the party.

I could go on for a while about Perry’s work with local citizens on the gun range and post fire mitigation, but maybe you get the drift?

Elizabeth Velasco is running against Perry and is a truly stand-up candidate. If Perry was not in the race, she would be a the obvious candidate for me. However, we really need someone experienced “on the hill” with connections and proven commitment to our community and our state.

Please join me in voting for Perry Will for State House District 57!





Jacque Carpenter Whitsitt

Basalt