Whiting: Film on Thursday shows better way

Letter to the editor

This Thursday, the Pitkin County Library will be screening a new independent film made by director Oliver Stone, “Nuclear Now,” at 7:30 p.m. in the Dunaway Community room.

The explosion of massively-subsidized solar and wind energy has the unintended consequence of causing cheap coal and natural gas electrical generation facilities to be constructed (or decommissioning canceled) at a faster and faster clip to provide a base load capacity for the grid because wind and solar are intermittent.

Energy utility companies have no incentive to build carbon-free baseload generation because it is more expensive and can’t compete against the artificially-low price of renewables. Unfortunately, the end result is that wind and solar are causing more, not less, carbon pollution to be released into the atmosphere.

The recent closing of the Indian Point nuclear power plant (at the behest of “environmentalists”), whose capacity was replaced with natural gas plants, caused the entire state of New York’s carbon emissions to increase by 35%.

If we as a society are legitimately concerned about the climate crisis, then we need to understand that changing our fossil fuel habits and having better policies toward how our electricity is generated will be expensive. The free market is being disincentivized to provide carbon-free base load energy by the policies advocated by the same “environmentalists” who say the climate crisis is the most urgent issue of our times. The irony is that the misinformed environmentalist contingent may now be the biggest obstacle to solving the climate crisis.





I highly recommend that you attend this special screening of “Nuclear Now.”

Wendle Whiting

Aspen