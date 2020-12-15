What you can’t mask is pandemic’s deadly toll
I am curious why we have not yet viewed the worldwide pandemic as World War III. Is it because 73 million Americans perceive the pandemic as a conspiracy? To make us wear masks? Do we not even wonder who has such incredible influence, as to perpetrate this massive, deadly hoax, in all the countries on the planet?
Or, could it be that there truly is a virus that has killed 306,000 Americans, plus 3,000 daily now? Twice the number of the next hardest hit country India, which has four times our population. So much winning.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
