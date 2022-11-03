Wertheimer: Trust of the public

Letter to the editor

I would like to share why I’m voting for Michael Buglione for Sheriff. I served on the Board of the Aspen Fire Protection District with him for over two years.

I found Michael to be the leader among us who always wanted to hear all sides of the story. He never jumped to conclusions and always considered how any decision would affect all parties involved. He was the one who people would contact to comment on issues that came before us, which meant to me he had the trust of the public.

His integrity was never in question, and his approach to me as a new member was open and accepting. I believe he will make a great sheriff for the county and its people.

Steve Wertheimer

Aspen