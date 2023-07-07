Weiss: Put restaurants and stores in Lumberyard

Letter to the editor

I don’t question the need for more affordable housing, but I do think the Lumberyard project can be improved to add to the quality of life for the whole community.

The average local’s quality of life is not only linked to housing, but also affordable places to eat and shop. The Lumberyard has an opportunity to provide the community with the services we need at prices we can afford.

That is why I’m strongly urging the Aspen City Council to dedicate all or part of the first floor of each building to affordable restaurants and retail.

The present plan to seek a private partner whose interest is in profit will increase the overall cost of construction. By offering monthly commercial leasing, the project proforma will be vastly improved and the complex will benefit everyone.

Commercial leasing would provide greater revenue per square foot than housing rental rates, and the revenue would be in perpetuity. Some of these new commercial spaces could be sold rather than leased in order to obtain upfront capital.





More importantly, the city will have a more diversified partnership sharing the cost of development and possibly reduce the subsidy needed to make the housing affordable.

Commercial tenants want the stability of leases that won’t increase at a rate that will force them out of business. With city-owned commercial space, retailers win, locals win — and all at a lower cost.

Cliff Weiss

Aspen