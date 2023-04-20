Weil: Lots of experience for hospital board

Letter to the editor

Please consider voting for Dr. Robert Hutton for the Aspen Valley Hospital Board. He brings 40 years of experience in emergency medicine and as chief of staff at one of Nashville’s largest hospitals.

As a year-round resident, he would bring some much-needed change to the board, as well as energy and fresh thoughtful ideas. It is always good to have a change in business and life, and Robert would bring enthusiasm, experience, and his love of Aspen to our great hospital! (He also has a tremendous and fun personality!)

Thank you, and please vote soon.

Betsy Scheinkman Weil

Aspen