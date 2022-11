Letter to the editor

I moved to Aspen in 1975. I met Bob Braudis the same year, and we were friends until he passed. He became sheriff in 1985, and was sheriff for 24 years.

He held a pacifist approach to life and law enforcement, which was his legacy. He wrote the “Kitchen Reading: Untold Stories of Hunter S. Thompson.” This includes a section entitled, “Tales of Tex.”

Vote for Michael Buglione.

Tex Weaver

Woody Creek